Hollington seek to secure runners-up finish in final home game

Hollington United Football Club will seek to secure a runners-up finish in its final home game of the season today (Saturday).

A draw or better against eighth-placed Rotherfield at Gibbons Field will ensure the Lions clinch second place in their maiden Mid Sussex League Premier Division season. Kick-off is 2pm.

Hollington have now been awarded the points for the game at home to Buxted on Saturday April 13 when the opposition failed to field a team.

That has moved them up to second place - three points ahead of third-placed Balcombe, who only have one game remaining to Hollington’s two. Hollington’s last match, incidentally, is away to Sporting Lindfield on Saturday May 4.

Scott Price’s side has won 19 and drawn two of its 24 league fixtures to date, and prevailed 4-0 in September’s reverse fixture against Rotherfield.

The Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup winners will be hoping that their lengthy injury list of earlier this week shortens somewhat in time for today’s clash.

Hollington will be mindful, though, that they have another big game on Tuesday night, when they will face Charlwood in the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup final at Hassocks FC.

Mid Sussex League Premier Division top four (played-points): 1 Cuckfield Rangers 25-67 (+67 goal difference), 2 HOLLINGTON UNITED 24-59 (+40), 3 Balcombe 25-56 (+56), 4 Lindfield 25-49 (+43).