Hollington United boss Price on difficult move to end reign of league and cup success

Scott Price picks up his Intermeditate Cup medal

During his period as manager, Price has worked tirelessly to improve the club and the team and has brought unrivalled footballing success to the club, winning successive league and cup doubles when the team played in the East Sussex Premier League.

When the team moved up to play step seven football in the Mid Sussex Premier League they won the prestigious Sussex Intermediate Cup and have just finished the 20-21 season as champions of the Mid Sussex League premier division.

Les Waters, club secretary, said: “Such tireless effort and dedication to success is demanding and the club wholeheartedly supports Scott in his decision to take time out for a well earned break from the rigours of managing the team.

Scott Price and the Hollington team celebrate winning the Intermediate Cup in 2019

“The club is delighted that although Scott is standing down as first team manager, he is not leaving Hollington United and is remaining as an important member of the administration team which continues to drive the club’s ambitions for the future.

“He is taking on new responsibilities as well as overseeing football matters generally, while handing over the day to day duties of team manager to a new person.

“The club are pursuing various avenues to select and appoint a new first team manager and an announcement will be made in due course.

“Meanwhile the club can confirm that in the forthcoming season Hollington United will also be registering a second team and will further develop the teams within its existing youth division.

“The management are confident of continuing the club’s significant progression over recent years and of maintaining and achieving their high ambitions for the future of the club.”

Price said: “At this time I felt it was the right to step down. It wasn’t an easy decision and it certainly wasn’t done overnight. I’ve had five fantastic years in charge, it’s also been a very very successful five years. So on a personal note, there is literally nothing else we could have won.

“Three league titles and the Sussex Cup are part of seven trophies we won in the four finished seasons. What made it more remarkable was the fact we did this as well as blooding so many youngsters, giving them their first taste of adult football, and so many are now playing senior football.

“Senior football is exactly where we should be playing – finishing seconnd and first in the Mid Sussex League meant we could have been promoted to the county league but unfortunately our facilities don’t reach the criteria at the moment.

“Although I have stepped down as first team manager I’ll still be involved in the club behind the scenes helping to push the club forward. There’s a lot going on at the club – some big possibilities which could see the club go to the next level.

“I’d like to thank the committee for giving me the opportunity to manage the club, the supporters for turning up in all weathers, and most of all, the players and my management team of Andy Thomson, Ross Southwood and Jules Lovell, without whom we wouldn’t have achieved what we did.