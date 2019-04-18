Hollington United boss: We weren’t at our best but deserved to win

Scott Price admitted his Hollington United team wasn’t at its best, but still felt it deserved to win last night’s (Wednesday’s) cup final.

The Lions defeated Upper Beeding 1-0 after extra-time to clinch the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing.

Price, Hollington’s manager, said: “I think we deserved it, I thought we deserved to win the game in 90 minutes. If it was a boxing match I think we would’ve won on points comfortably because we were the only team really looking to win the game.

“I thought they executed their game plan very well and they frustrated us. Our work rate off the ball left a little bit to be desired and they made it really hard. On clearcut chances, I would be disappointed if I was their manager - they had enough chances to punish us.”

Dan Hull scored Hollington’s winner in the second period of extra-time, not long after they had Alan Foster sent-off for picking up two yellow cards.

“Going down to 10 men I think helped us,” continued Price. “I think they should’ve been taking the game to us (thereafter) and I don’t think they knew how to.

“We knew we had to be at our best to win, but we weren’t at our best tonight at all. We don’t take enough of our chances and we don’t create enough clearcut chances.

“Dan was unlucky not to start because I thought he was great against Cuckfield (in Hollington’s previous game). It’s testament to him that I brought him on instead of (Andy) Corrigan. Once we got the goal, I thought we managed the game well in extra-time.

“I have put a lot of faith in them (the young players). It has upset the apple cart at times. They don’t have the fight and desire like the old school; it’s a different generation.

“Our discipline has been fantastic since I’ve taken over. I think it’s respect; the players respect my philosophy on the game.”

Price added that the Hastings United academy, which Hull, James Hull, Jay Tomlin and Kian Moynes are all part of, ‘have been fantastic to us’.