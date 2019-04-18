Hollington United cup final triumph in pictures

A 108th minute goal from Dan Hull, shortly after Alan Foster had been sent-off, gave Hollington a 1-0 win against Upper Beeding in the final at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Hollington United Football Club clinched the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup for the first time in its history last night (Wednesday).
