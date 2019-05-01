Hollington United miss out on cup double

Hollington United Football Club let slip a big opportunity to complete a cup double.

The Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup winners lost 2-1 against Charlwood in the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup final last night (Tuesday) having led at half time.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “First half we were so in control. Complacency really is all I can put it down to and not being clinical in front of goal. With the chances and possession we had, we should’ve been out of sight. But two individual mistakes have cost us.”

See also: * Hollington United secure runners-up spot with win in last home game

* Defender plays in goal but Hollington United win again

* Hollington United power to 10-1 victory

* 10-man Hollington United triumph in county final



Alan Foster gave Hollington the lead in a match played at Hassocks FC with a great goal, cutting in from the left on to his right foot and bending a lovely finish into the far corner.

Dan Hull almost put Mid Sussex League Premier Division runners-up Hollington further ahead at the end of an amazing run from left-back.

The Lions seemed to lose momentum during the second half, though, and runaway Championship winners Charlwood got on the front foot in what became more of a contest.

A physical Charlwood side equalised with a good finish after Hollington gave the ball away in a bad area and went on to score a late winner via a deflection off Sean Ray, who had been uncharacteristically caught on the ball when last man.

Ricky Martin and Dominic Clarke had chances in the dying minutes to force extra-time, but it wasn’t to be and Hollington were beaten for only the second time in any competition since late November.

Hollington: Stokes; Page, Ray, Corrigan, D. Hull; Andrews, Martin, Foster; Kearley, Clarke, McMinigal. Subs used: Scott, J. Hull, Moynes.

Hollington were due to complete their season with a trip to Sporting Lindfield in the league this coming Saturday, but the match won’t take place as the opposition is unable to field a team.