Hollington United secure runners-up spot by winning last home game

Hollington United Football Club has secured the runners-up spot in its first season in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

Last year’s East Sussex League champions finished off their home campaign in style with their fourth win in 10 days yesterday (Saturday).

Samuel Scott holds off a Rotherfield opponent

Goals from Tom Chalmers, Glenn Woodhurst and Wayne Giles secured a 3-1 victory against eighth-placed Rotherfield at Gibbons Field.

Hollington, who started the match with no fewer than seven teenagers, took the lead when Chalmers hit a superb shot from 25 yards past the away goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

The Lions had chances to extend their advantage, but a combination of some good goalkeeping and what appeared a blatant penalty not being given meant it stayed 1-0 until the final kick of the half when Rotherfield were awarded a penalty, which they converted.

Hollington really turned the screw during the second period and played some of the best football the Gibbons has seen this season on a very difficult pitch.

Finnley Page shapes to play the ball forward

The referee this time awarded the home side a penalty when the impressive Dan Hull was fouled and skipper Glenn Woodhurst tucked it away to gave Hollington the lead again.

The Lions continued to open up the Rotherfield back four with ease and Giles finished the scoring when he coolly slotted home having been put clean through by Chalmers.

A 3-1 win, a brilliant performance and a decent crowd again to top off a fantastic home campaign. Man of the match, sponsored by Taylor Maid Cleaning Services, was Samuel Scott.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “It was important for us to finish off our home campaign with a performance and we got that.

“The team was changed around. Having played four games in 10 days and with a cup final only two days away, we had to look at it sensibly.

“Seven teenagers started today, which again shows the depth of the squad we’ve got. Was also good to see Luke Woodley back in the squad after a few months away.

“The support again was fantastic, it’s quite remarkable the attendances we get at this level.

“From all the management, players and committee, we would like to thank our fantastic canteen and bar staff who have worked their socks off to keep the supporters fed and watered. And a big thank you to our supporters who again turned up in their numbers.”

Mid Sussex League Premier Division top four (played-points): 1 Cuckfield Rangers 26-70 (+69 goal difference), 2 HOLLINGTON UNITED 25-62 (+42), 3 Balcombe 25-56 (+56), 4 Lindfield 26-52 (+49).