Hollington United set for biggest game in years

Hollington United Football Club is all set for arguably its biggest game in years.

The Mid Sussex League Premier Division leaders will travel to league rivals Sporting Lindfield in a hotly-anticipated Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final today (Saturday), kick-off 1.30pm.

The Lions, who have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, are 11 places and 32 points above their opponents in the league, and beat them 6-0 at Gibbons Field in September.

See also: * Table-topping Hollington United net 10th successive victory

* Hollington United versus AFC Ringmer in pictures

* Hollington United reach second cup semi-final

* Hollington United reach semi-finals of county cup



Wayne Giles and Frazer Fitchett are expected to be the only absentees for Hollington, so manager Scott Price will have a pretty full squad to pick from against a side which beat East Sussex League high-flyers Battle Baptists in the quarter-finals.

At stake for the winners is a final showdown against unbeaten Southern Combination League Division Two leaders Rustington or Upper Beeding, who will meet in the other last four tie this afternoon.

Hollington pulled off a tremendous victory against Rustington in last season’s Sussex Intermediate Cup only to be removed from the competition for, unwittingly, fielding an ineligible player.