Hollington United set for Friday night clash

Hollington United Football Club’s first team will resume its Mid Sussex League Premier Division campaign tonight (Friday).

Scott Price’s side will travel to AFC Ringmer seeking a victory which would put Hollington level on points with leaders Cuckfield Rangers. Kick-off at The Caburn is 7.30pm.

The Lions head into the new year lying second in the table having won 10 and drawn one of their 13 league matches so far.

* THE East Sussex Football League will resume after the festive break tomorrow (Saturday).

Matches are scheduled for all six divisions, plus five cup competitions, including four last 16 ties in the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

With Premier Division leaders Battle Baptists in National Christian Cup action, second-placed Bexhill Town will go back to the top of the table if they avoid defeat away to St Leonards Social at Tilekiln.