Hollington United set to be without key man for county final

Hollington United Football Club is facing the prospect of being without a key player for a county cup final as a result of an unfulfilled fixture.

Sean Ray was due to complete his suspension during the Mid Sussex League Premier Division match at home to Buxted on Saturday.

Bottom-of-the-table Buxted failed to field a side, however, so the experienced defender is set to remain banned for the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup final against Upper Beeding at Lancing FC this Wednesday night.

See also: * Hollington United boss ‘really gutted’ for players

* Hollington United’s top-of-the-table clash in pictures

* Hollington United lose out in top-of-the-table clash

* Hollington United reach county cup final for first time



Hollington manager Scott Price said: “No game on Saturday, after last week complimenting the Mid Sussex League and how teams don’t not turn up!

“Gives us a massive problem, though, as it was going to be Razor’s (Ray’s) last game of his ban. We will try and appeal on Monday, but something has to change in the laws. As it stands, he won’t even be allowed in the ground.”

Hollington are currently third in the league, with a good chance of finishing second, and have two cup finals coming up in the second half of this month.