Hollington United take on 1066 Specials on day to remember Roger

Some of the 1066 Specials team

It takes place at the Gibbons Memorial Field, Hollington, with a midday kick-off tomorrow.

Some of the current Hollington team still on a high after winning the Mid Sussex League premier division are teachers that used to teach the 1066 lads at Saxon Mount;

So the ex-pupils are really excited about the match.

Much missed - Roger Lee

It’s also a chance for the legendary Scott Price – boss of the Lions – to take on the equally legendary Duncan Nolan. Both were born and bred in Hollington and have given a tremendous amount of their own personal time to make sure football is open to all in their respective communities.

Price and Nolan have won every trophy possible as players, coaches and managers.

Duncan and the 1066 Specials Club are very proud of an MBE award for services to disabilities in sports.

Tomorrow’s event will be a combination of a charity and memorial daty.

Duncan Nolan

Collections will be made for the 1066 Specials FC, who rely on the public’s generosity. For more about the club, see the 1066 Specials FC page on Facebook.

The memorial side of the day is for the inspirational Roger Lee, who sadly passed away last year.

Roger was a wonderful family man and much loved character in the community who had links with many club’s including Hollington, Eastbourne, Rye, Hastings and 1066 Specials.

Roger specialised in slapstick humour and goalkeeping and he is very much missed.

Hollington boss Scott Price

His sons and his widow Val will be in attendance and are really excited for the day.

This game will highlight what 1066 Specials are all about, taking players that have physical impairments and mental health challenges and turning them into superstars.

The 1066 Specials train at Bexhill College, Penland Road three Saturdays a month,

You can follow them on Facebook or check out their website – go to

1066specials.org.uk

Nolan said: “We are hoping this friendly match is an inspiration to other’s that might want to join us.

“There is also a whisper that some Marvel or Star Wars characters may be in attendance... so keep those eyes peeled.”