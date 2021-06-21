Hollington United's new boss named - and it's all change at Peche Hill Select

Asher Grindle is the new manager at Hollington United

Grindle takes over from Scott Price, who has stepped down after leading the Lions to the Mid Sussex Premier League title but is remaining with the club.

Les Hustwayte, the Hollington chairman, said: "The club are pleased to announce that the new manager to be Asher Grindle. Asher was short listed straight away and after a meeting the committee unanimously agreed that he was the man to take the club forward. We all look forward to working with Asher in the coming season."

"I’m delighted to be taking on this exciting project with Hollington United Community FC," Grinle said. "This is truly a club on the up and an opportunity too good to turn down. Having spoken in great length with the committee it was clear that our vision for the future and our ambitions were aligned.

Danny Woodley has stepped down from his Peche Hill Select role

"Not only has the club achieved great things on the pitch in recent seasons but it has also been doing some tremendous work off of it as well. I want to continue to provide the people of Hollington and the wider community who visit The Gibbons each week with a football team that they can be proud of and one that possesses a clear identity. With clubs now in a position to welcome back supporters I’d like to call on those same people to rally behind their club once the season starts.

"I will of course bring new ideas and fresh energy to the role and It comes with the territory that I must be comfortable with the burden of expectation. What Scott has achieved is truly fantastic and I’m fully aware that the only thing more difficult than achieving success is replicating it.

"Having spoken with many people associated with Hollington past and present the magnitude of what it means to represent The Lion on the badge isn’t lost on me and I will look to translate that to an existing squad that already possesses a winning mentality.

"Having either played with or against and managed many of them in the past I couldn’t be more excited to start pre season. This is a squad with a great mix of talent, youth and experience and I will endeavour to foster a culture of commitment and hard work to create an environment that sees them get the most out of their football each week.

"Here’s to being part of the next chapter in Hollington’s long and storied history."

Grindle was assistant manager at Peche Hill Select FC- who have also lost their manager. Peche Hill, who play their football in Division 1 of the East Sussex League, have thanked outgoing manager Danny Woodley for all of his hard work in managing the first team for the past couple of seasons.

Woodley stands down after two seasons at the helm and the club have nothing but praise for his commitment and selfless effort. Chairman Benji Symes said he supported his decision to stand down from first team duties.

"Danny has been a breath of fresh air for our football club and has worked tirelessly for the team over the past couple of seasons, but he has decided to stand down for the moment. Danny has a wife and six kids and his lad has been poorly recently - and family must always come first. His time with us has been blighted by two unfinished seasons as a result of the coronavirus, and last season the team were placed very strongly in the league and in two Cup semi finals before the season got cancelled. I have no doubt that we would have won silverware in both of Danny's seasons as manager of the team."

Peche Hill are now without a manager and assistant with Grindle taking up the job at Hollington Utd. Symes said. "This was a second coming for Asher after an amazing time at the club the first time round...He was our league and cup double winning manager the last time he was in charge and has previously played for us for a period of time.

"Asher is a great lad who wants to progress and we wish him the very best of luck at Hollington Utd. I am certain he will do very well there. The club would like to go on record and thank both Danny and Asher for their hard work for us and wish them both the very best of luck for the future.

"We now have a vacant manager's job to fill. If anyone is interested in this position they will be joining a very well run club that has a great family feel to it. Just like Danny has done, people come to our club and embrace the traditions at Peche Hill Select.