Hollington's travel woes continue at Balcombe

Daniel Tewkesbury

It had all started so well for The Lions after an impressive first half display full of attacking intent and promise. Hitman Dan Tewkesbury had put the away side 1-0 up thumping home in crowded box after Patrick Kairaa had hit the post. Kairaa had picked up where he left off the previous week and was again looking unplayable.

Hollington then spurned two glorious chances to further their lead and this was to prove pivotal with first Tewkesbury blazing over from a cut back from all of eight yards and then Fabio Pao missing the target when one on one with all the time in the world to pick his spot.

It took less than 2 minutes after the restart for things to unravel with Jamie Liddell who had been kept quiet during the first half proving the catalyst. Two sumptuous assists later and the game had been turned on its head with the work rate and physicality of the home side seeing them break through a previously resolute back four at will. 2-1 became 3-1 and a couple of individual errors leading to a converted penalty and a gift of a 5th completed the scoring with Hollington barely able to muster a meaningful attack of their own.

Patrick Kairaa

Manager Asher Grindle said: “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde were at it again today and this represents an opportunity missed. We lacked the maturity and leadership required on the pitch to recognise and manage the shift in momentum and for a side that I would consider to be arguably the fittest in the league to be outworked by our opponents is also hugely disappointing.