Hopkins excited by future of female football in Hastings

One of the Skiltek sessions in full swing

Hastings fan podcast Sussex By The Sea spoke to James Hopkins, who works as a coach at United and is an East Sussex development manager at Skiltek Football.

Skiltek is the official coaching partner of HUFC and the college, and works to provide a fun and engaging environment for children.

Hopkins said: “It’s massive – what the coaches do is amazing, and the staff at the College, to have a holistic approach to education and football is the key to develop the area and Hastings United.”

Hopkins is first team head coach for Hastings United Women and head coach for the girls’ academy, and he outlined the club’s plan for the women’s team.

He said: “In order to get the women’s first team to the women’s Championship, the aim of the football club, we need to develop a very solid girls’ academy so local players can come through from under seven, 11, 13 and 15, then into the development squad, then into the first team so it’s sustainable, and that’s the plan we’re working on.

“Our facilities for women’s football are probably the best in the area, and what we give the girls is probably the best in the area. But we still know more can be done.

“What we’re looking for is new players, any new players that want to come through for this year. They can go on to the website of Hastings United and on the academy section to sign up.”