How Hastings United’s league will look next season

Hastings United Football Club has discovered its league opponents for next season after the Bostik League released the club allocations across its divisions for 2019/20.

Chris Agutter’s side will again line up in the South East Division after finishing third and narrowly losing out at home to Ashford United in the play-off semi-finals during the 2018/19 campaign.

The division will have four different teams to last season. Southern Combination League champions Chichester City and Southern Counties East League winners Cray Valley (PM) have come up from step five, while Burgess Hill Town and Whitehawk have been relegated from the Bostik League Premier Division.

They will take the place of promoted pair Cray Wanderers and Horsham, relegated Greenwich Borough and Thamesmead Town, who withdrew from the league last autumn. The division will be back up to 20 clubs.

The allocation of clubs could change as a result of any successful appeals by clubs to the FA.

Bostik League South East Division line-up 2019/20: Ashford United, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, Cray Valley (PM), East Grinstead Town, Faversham Town, Guernsey, Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Herne Bay, Hythe Town, Phoenix Sports, Ramsgate, Sevenoaks Town, Sittingbourne, Three Bridges, VCD Athletic, Whitehawk, Whitstable Town, Whyteleafe.