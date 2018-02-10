I don’t want club to be a walkover, says Hastings boss

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter said he doesn’t want the football club to be a walkover after Daniel Ajakaiye’s promising short stint ended earlier than hoped.

Agutter was last week 99 percent sure Ajakaiye’s loan from Kingstonian would be extended until the end of the season.

But the winger has returned to Kingstonian after the two clubs couldn’t reach an agreement over the length of his stay at The Pilot Field.

“I’m not being messed around,” said Agutter. “It’s disappointing because Daniel is a hell of a player. He’s played 90 minutes for us in total, scored one and set up three goals.

“I don’t want Hastings to be a walkover. People know if they’re going to do business with us, they’ve got to do it properly or we won’t do it at all. I was disappointed with how Kingstonian did their business.

“I was speaking to Daniel about a permanent move and I will probably try to revisit it in the summer.”

Hastings will host Ashford United today (Saturday) lying 10th in Bostik League Division One South having dominated their last two games only to draw them both 1-1.

“We’re creating chances and that’s the most important thing,” continud Agutter. “With the quality we’ve got, at some point a team is going to get an absolute hammering.

“We’re playing so well and it’s not just on the ball, defensively we’ve been very good. We’re pressing very well, we’re very organised, we win the ball back very quickly and we suffocate the team with the ball.

“We’re building momentum really well, wave after wave of pressure - something I think is really important.

“The challenge is now, when the other team have their spell, can we wrestle the game back in our favour quickly? And during our spell, convert our chances.

“In the last three games we’ve created 46 chances and 30-plus of those have been inside the 18-yard box. Our approach play has been excellent and we will take our chances at some point.”

Agutter praised Sinnkaye Christie, who made his first start for the club in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at VCD Athletic, and Tom Climpson, the player Christie replaced in the starting line-up.

“Sinnkaye was very good,” continued Agutter, who is keen to explore the possibility of getting Christie on contract.

“It was one of those performances where you think ‘we’ve got one’. It’s a bit of a gamble because he hasn’t got a massive background in first team football, but he won every header, was very strong, and him and Crutts (Sam Cruttwell) looked like a great partnership.

“Tom Climpson came into the side when we were at a low ebb and led that backline, looking after the back four and the players in front of him. He’s a real leader and he’s incredibly impressive for such a young player.

“I just felt that he needed a rest. He doesn’t want to rest, which is great, but I felt he just needed a couple of games off. He’s been unbelievably good for us and I can’t emphasise enough how important he’s been.”

Adam Lovatt and Dayshonne Golding are expected to return for today’s match, which will kick-off at 3pm.

Agutter said: “I think that will be a really decent game and I’m hoping for a big turnout.

“I know if we play well and continue the form we’re on, we’ll cause them an awful lot of problems.”

TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

BOSTIK LEAGUE

Division One South (3pm)

Hastings United v Ashford United

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)

Division One

Lingfield v Bexhill United

Oakwood v Little Common

SUSSEX BLUEFIN JUNIOR CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-finals (1.30pm)

Lavant II v Bexhill AAC

Montpelier Villa II v Icklesham Casuals

Nyetimber Pirates II v Sovereign Saints

MACRON EAST SUSSEX LEAGUE (2pm)

Premier Division

Bexhill Town v Battle Baptists

Crowhurst p-p St Leonards Social

Hawkhurst United v Rye Town

Ore Athletic v Sidley United

Sedlescombe Rangers v Hollington United

Division One

Little Common II v Herstmonceux

Northiam 75 v Rock-a-Nore

The JC Tackleway v Mountfield United

Wadhurst United v Westfield II

Division Two

Battle Baptists II p-p Peche Hill Select

Bexhill United II v Wittersham

Hollington United II v Mayfield

Division Three

Pebsham Sibex p-p The JC Tackleway II

Punnetts Town v Magham Down

Ticehurst v Sedlescombe Rangers II

Division Four

Bexhill AAC II p-p Parkfield

Burwash v Bexhill Broncos

Sovereign Saints II v Cranbrook Town

Division Five

Beckley Rangers v Northiam 75 II

Herstmonceux II v Battle Baptists III

West Hill United II p-p Sedlescombe Rangers III

ESFL WISDENS SPORTS CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-finals (1.30pm)

Bexhill Rovers v Catsfield

St Leonards Social II p-p Victoria Baptists

ESFL COOPERS CONSTRUCTION CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-finals (1.30pm)

Hampden Park v Wittersham II

Orington v Icklesham Casuals II

South Coast Athletico v Robertsbridge United II