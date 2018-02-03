In-form Bexhill set for home double

Bexhill United Football Club has an opportunity to continue its rise up the table with two home games over the coming week.

The Pirates are due to entertain Storrington today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) and Hailsham Town on Wednesday night (kick-off 7.45pm) in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Sixth-placed Bexhill are just a point outside the top four after last weekend’s superb 5-1 victory away to Wick and they’ve won their last four matches in all competitions.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “We’ve just come off the back of a terrific month and we’re in confident mood because we’ve won 11 from 15.

“We’re going really well and we’ve got to take care of those two home games. Six points would set up a real humdinger at (third-placed) Lingfield on the 10th (of February).

“We do have to concentrate and focus, and take each game as it comes because if you take your eye off the ball one week against a so-called lesser side, you end up dropping points.

“I said to the players after Saturday’s game ‘today is great, but it only means something if we go and do the job next week against Storrington’.”

Bexhill remain six points behind Lingfield, but only two points cover Wick in fourth and seventh-placed Ringmer.

“It has become very tight now and all of us will drop points; it’s how many you drop,” added Light, whose side is now just one shy of its points tally in the whole of last season. “I’m looking forward to the two home games; we really do need to pick up maximum points.”

Bexhill should be close to full strength, with Nathan Lopez, Liam Foster, Curtis Beale and Ben Cornelius expected to return.

TODAY’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

BOSTIK LEAGUE

Division One South (3pm)

VCD Athletic v Hastings United

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION LEAGUE (3pm unless stated)

Division One

Bexhill United v Storrington

Steyning Town v Little Common

Division Two

Sidlesham v Westfield

SUSSEX BLUEFIN JUNIOR CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-final (1.30pm)

Wadhurst United v Whyke United

4th round (1.30pm)

Crawley Devils v Icklesham Casuals

Felpham Colts v Bexhill AAC

Ridgewood v Sovereign Saints

MACRON EAST SUSSEX LEAGUE (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division

Battle Baptists p-p Sedlescombe Rangers

Crowhurst v Rye Town

St Leonards Social v Ore Athletic

Division One

Rock-a-Nore p-p Hastings Rangers (Rangers unable to field team)

The JC Tackleway p-p Little Common II

Westfield II v Herstmonceux

Division Two

Bexhill Rovers v Battle Baptists II

Mayfield p-p Bexhill United II

Wittersham p-p Hollington United II

Division Three

Catsfield p-p Sandhurst

Magham Down p-p Hawkhurst United II

Sedlescombe Rangers II v Pebsham Sibex

Ticehurst p-p The JC Tackleway II

Division Four

Bexhill AAC II p-p Orington

Burwash v West Hill United

Cranbrook Town p-p Parkfield

Sovereign Saints II v South Coast Athletico (4.30pm)

Division Five

AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers III

Battle Baptists III v Northiam II

Icklesham Casuals II v Beckley Rangers

West Hill United II p-p Wittersham II

ESFL PREMIER TRAVEL CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-finals (1.30pm)

Hollington United v Bexhill Town (at Bexhill Road)

Northiam 75 v Mountfield United

Robertsbridge United v Sidley United (at Hooe Rec)

