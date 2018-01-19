In-form Westfield set to tackle leaders

Westfield Football Club’s red hot form will be put to the test in a pair of tough fixtures during the second half of the month.

The Westies’ next two games are against two of Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two’s top three teams, starting with a trip to leaders Roffey tomorrow (Saturday).

Joint manager Jack Stapley said: “This weekend’s massive. The top six play each other this weekend and it’s a real chance to gain some ground on Roffey.”

Westfield have risen to fifth in the table - level on points with fourth-placed Sidlesham - after winning their last five matches, scoring a remarkable 26 goals and conceding only two in the process.

They have already been to Roffey once this season, conceding a last gasp goal to lose 4-3 in a Division Two Challenge Cup first round tie after producing a terrific fightback to level at 3-3.

Roffey lost 3-0 away to Bosham last weekend in their first outing since way back on December 2, but they remain the division’s leading scorers with 51 goals in 16 games.

Allan McMinigal on the ball for Westfield against Clymping.

“We’ll go there with confidence,” continued Stapley. “They’ve got a very good side - probably the best overall side in the league - and it will be tough, but we’ll have a plan to play against them.

“The pitch will be heavy up there, but it’s a big pitch and it suits us. The way we’re climbing up the league is putting a bit of pressure on people.”

Apart from injured captain Martyn Durrant, Westfield should be close to full strength for the journey to Horsham tomorrow.

“We’re hoping to make quite a high profile signing this week,” added Stapley. “A vastly experienced centre-half who’s got six goals at a higher level this year.”

Westfield will end the month with a home game against third-placed Alfold next Saturday (January 27).

