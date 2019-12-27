Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

Brighton and Hove Albion have just one win in their last eight Premier League matches and will target a vital three points against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Albion played pretty well last time out at Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur but sublime finishes from Harry Kane and Dele Alli saw them leave north London with nothing.

Their previous home match resulted a 1-0 home loss to Sheffield United and Brighton fans are in much need of some festive cheer. Graham Potter's men are just two points above the drop zone with 20 points from 19 matches.

Bournemouth have an identical record and both teams are fully aware that Premier League survival is far from guaranteed. Last season Bournemouth hammered Albion 5-0 – their heaviest home league defeat since December 1973.

What time does Brighton v Bournemouth kick off?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. It will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League

What’s the team news?

Brighton will hope to have their skipper Lewis Dunk available after he was ruled out at Tottenham due to an illness. Davy Propper and Neal Maupay could also return after being rested for Spurs. Bernardo is available having made his first start since August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Solly March (groin) and Izquierdo (knee) are absent.

Bournemouth are struggling with injuries and will be without Nathan Aké (hamstring), Smith (ankle), David Brooks (ankle), Daniels (knee), Danjuma (foot), Kelly (thigh), H Wilson (leg). David Rico is suspended.

Brighton form LWDDLL

Bournemouth form LLLWLD

Who is the referee?

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Daniel Cook, Marc Perry. Fourth official: James Linington. VAR: Graham Scott. Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday.

What are the odds?

Brighton are 3/4 to claim a home win while Eddie Howe's Cherries are available at 10/3. A draw is 29/10.

Neal Maupay is 9/2 to score first, with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson at 13/2. Adam Webster who has three goals this season for Brighton is 28/1 as is Bournemouth's Dan Gosling.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 7/1 with a 2-0 triumph for Brighton at 8/1. A 2-1 win for Bournemouth is currently 14/1.