Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV, who's the referee, what's the team news and what are the odds?

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to register their first home win of the Premier League season as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls have just one win this campaign - their 3-0 triumph at Watford on the opening day - and Graham Potter's men will be keen to hit back after the 2-0 loss at Frank Lampard's Chelsea last Saturday. Brighton after just one point above the relegation places with six points from their first seven matches.

Tottenham are sixth after seven matches and are just one point from the top four. Last time out in the Premier they won 2-1 against Southampton despite being reduced to 10-men after Serge Aurier was sent off for two bookings.

Albion will hope their Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night will drain their energy for Saturday's early kick-off.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off 12.30pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The match is on BT Sport and highlights will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Davy Propper and Solly March are expected to return. Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) was named on the bench at Chelsea and should be available for selection.

Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso is working his way back from a hip injury and is out until November. Ryan Sessegnon, who came to Spurs injured following his move from Fulham, remains out with injury.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Jonathan Moss. Assistants: Marc Perry, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday.

What are the odds?

Tottenham are 17/20 to get the win at the Amex with Brighton at 3/1. The draw is 13/5.

Surprise surprise Harry Kane is favourite to open the scoring at 11/4 with Brighton's Glenn Murray 6/1. Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura are also 6/1. Further down the list Pascal Gross is available at 14/1.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 13/2, while a 2-2 draw is 14/1. A 3-1 win for the Albion will get you 33/1 and a Spurs win at 2-0 is 22/1.