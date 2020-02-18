Is Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to put any balloon related issues behind them as they continue their bid for Premier League survival at Sheffield United.

Albion are 15th in the Premier League standings and are three points above the relegation zone with 12 matches of the league campaign remaining.

Sheffield united's Ollie McBurnie celebrates victory at the Amex

Last time out Graham Potter's men fought back to draw 1-1 against Watford at the Amex.

They have since been on a winter break to Tenerife that was disrupted after four Brighton players were captured on video inhaling balloons.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have impressed this campaign and are sixth in the table, just one point behind fifth placed Tottenham and two points off fourth placed Chelsea.

With 12 matches remaining, a Champions League place is a realistic target for Wilder's surprise package. The news that Manchester City face a ban from the Champions League boosted their hopes of reaching Europe's elite club competition.

Dan Burn is fit to face Sheffield United having recovered from a shoulder injury

Earlier this campaign in December, Sheffield United triumphed at the Amex Stadium thanks to a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory. Ollie McBurnie's first half effort proved decisive.

The last time these two side met at Bramall Lane was January 21, 2006 in the Championship. United triumphed 3-1 that day thanks to goals from Phil Jagielka, Paul Ifill and Michael Tonge. Colin Kazim-Richards scored a consolation for Albion.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off? The game kicks off at 3pm at the Bramall Lane.

Is the game on TV? No. Highlights of the Sheffield United match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news? Brighton have Alexis Mac Allister available for the first time after the Argentina international cut short his loan deal with Boca Juniors. Tariq Lamptey is also available for selection after his January transfer deadline day switch from Chelsea.

Defender Dan Burn played 60 minutes against Watford, having recovered ahead of schedule from a fractured collar bone. Striker Glenn Murray will hope to keep his place ahead of Neal Maupay.

Sheffield United's new signings Panos Retsos, Richairo Živković and Sander Berge joined their new United teammates on their winter break to Dubai last week and will be pushing for a place in the starting XI

Who is the referee? TBC

What are the odds? Sheffield United are favourites to pick up all three points and are priced at 10/11 to win. A Brighton victory is 3/1 and the draw is 12/5.

United's Billy Sharp is 5/1 to score first, with United new signing Richairo Zivkovic at 6/1. Sander Berge is 16/1.

Albion's Glenn Murray is at 13/2 to strike first, while defender Lewis Dunk - a threat from freekicks and set-pieces - is 33/1.

A 1-0 win for United or a 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 6/1, with a 1-0 triumph for Brighton at 10/1. A 2-0 win for Brighton is currently 22/1. 3-1 to Sheffield United is 18/1.

