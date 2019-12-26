'It was very sad' Jose Mourinho reveals his dog died just before Brighton match

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho revealed his Christmas was ruined by his dog dying.

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day match against Brighton and Hove Albion, Mourinho was asked how his Christmas was.

"To be honest, it was very sad because my dog died and my dog is my family," said a sad looking Mourinho

Mourinho's pet was a Yorkshire Terrier, named Leya.

Brighton took the lead against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham through Adam Webster but second half goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win for Spurs.