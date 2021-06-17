It's as you were for Bexhill United
A number of senior people have been reinstated in their roles at the Bexhill United FC annual meeting.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:52 pm
They are: Chairman - Graham Cox; Vice Chairman - Martin Johnson; Secretary - Simon Dunne; Treasurer - Graham Cox; Fixture Secretary - Simon Dunne; Welfare Officer - Tracy Aston.
New to the committee is minutes secretary - Karen Rose.
As we have reported, the Pirates are looking forward to life in the Southern Combination premier division after gaining promotion in an FA shake-up of steps four to six of the non-league pyramid.