JC Tackleway win Battle battle... Westfield put seven past Sedlescombe

Westfield celebrate on their way to beating Sedlescombe / Picture: Joe Knight

JC Tackleway 3 Battle Town II 0

Tackleway welcomed Battle seconds to the fortress in the ESFL tournament and an excellent defensive performance by Tackleway ensured that Battle didn’t get a look-in.

A double by Nathan Tutt and a first goal of the season by MoM Andy Bridges gave Tackleway a comfortable 3-0 win. Tackleway end the season this Saturday with an Old Town derby away to Rock a Nore.

JC Tackleway take on Battle / Picture: Paul Huggins

Tackleway have nothing to play for apart from local pride, but Rocks need to win to strengthen their hopes of making the final of the ESFL tournament, so a fiery encounter is on the cards.

JCT: Caister, Olorenshaw, S Benton, Chaloner, Bridges, Adams, D Payne, Eaton, N Tutt, Williams, TPayne. Subs used: Fisher, Glavin, Cresswell, Morris.

Westfield 7 Sedlescombe 0

Westfield entertained local rivals Sedlescombe Rangers at The Parish Field in what turned out to be a one-sided affair, with the home side running out comfortable 7-0 winners.

First half goals from centre back Joey Dicken, George King and a Dan Tewksbury penalty saw the westies enter the break with a commanding 3-0 lead having rarely been threatened at the other end.

It was more of the same during the second half with further goals from Tewksbury who finished with a brace and King who went on to complete his hat-trick scored either side of a goal from club chairman Jack Stapley, who registered with his first touch.

Had it not been for some profligate finishing the margin of victory could and perhaps should have been greater.