Key players to return for table-topping Common

Little Common Football Club is set to welcome back at least two key players as it resumes its title quest.

Ryan Paul and Wes Tate will return for the trip to Oakwood in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One tomorrow (Saturday) after missing the midweek cup defeat to Eastbourne Town.

The fitness of goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell, who has a sore knee, will also be assessed, but player-manager Russell Eldridge said Elliott Stokes was a more than capable replacement on Tuesday.

Common are seven points clear at the top of the table with six games to go and need 12 more points to be crowned champions.

They were 6-1 winners in October’s reverse fixture against second-bottom Oakwood.

Eldridge said: “We want to try to win every game possible between now and the end of the season.

“It will be no different to how we approach any other game - we want to try to come away in a better position than when we went there.

“It’s about us and what we do. I’m confident if we do the basics right, we’ll come away with the result we want.”

Eldridge added that it was vital Common played against Eastbourne on Tuesday. Without that game, they would have gone to Oakwood without having played for a fortnight.

Little Common’s remaining league fixtures: March 24 Oakwood (a), March 31 Billingshurst (h), April 2 Bexhill United (a), April 7 Seaford Town (a), April 14 Lingfield (h), April 21 Langney Wanderers (a).

