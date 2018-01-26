Key week for table-topping Common

Little Common Football Club is gearing up for an important week in its quest to consolidate its place at the top of the table.

The Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders have a home game against Selsey tomorrow (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) before an away fixture against Hailsham Town on Tuesday night.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We’ll be glad to get back out playing. It feels an age since we’ve played.”

Common are four points clear of Langney Wanderers at the top of the table after neither side had a league fixture last weekend.

Langney are playing tomorrow, but not on Tuesday so if both of Common’s games go ahead, they will have a chance to stretch their advantage.

“Like I’ve said since day one, we’re just concentrating on the next game and keep trying to get those three points in the bag,” added Eldridge.

“We’ve always only ever concentrated on ourselves and nothing will change between now and the end of the season.”

A last gasp Adam Smith goal gave Common a 2-1 victory in November’s reverse fixture against eighth-placed Selsey and they eased to a 3-0 win over Hailsham back in August, although the Hailsham team they face this time is likely to be significantly stronger.

“I don’t expect any easy games and this weekend will be no different,” added Eldridge. “We had a tough game away from home (against Selsey) and they’ve got some good players who we’ll have to be aware of.

“Hailsham have signed a number of players since we played them at the beginning of the season and past games are never going to be the same as what the next games are going to be.”

Ryan Paul is banned for both matches, but Common should otherwise be at full strength.

Common’s scheduled Division One Challenge Cup second round tie away to Storrington on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and has been rearranged for Tuesday February 6.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 23-58 (+53 goal difference), 2 Langney Wanderers 23-54 (+40), 3 Lingfield 22-46 (+39), 4 Wick 22-44 (+32), 5 Mile Oak 23-41 (+10), 6 BEXHILL UNITED 23-40 (+20), 7 Ringmer 24-39 (+14), 8 Selsey 21-37 (+14), 9 Steyning Town 23-31 (+15).

