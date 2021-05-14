Late drama! It's a s-Peche-al win for Hill veterans

Peche Hill Select - veterans' cup winners

The two teams first paid tribute to friend and Peche Hill player Paul Balch, who passed away in January, by way of a minute’s applause.

A penalty was awarded against Peche in the first minute and converted.

Peche Hill’s best effort was a strike from the edge of the area by Stuart Holden which was deflected wide.

A 25-yard free kick by Craig Willard brought a save from the Pass & Move keeper.

Peche striker Roy John hobbled off with an innocuous-looking injury in the first half – which after a post-match visit to A&E turned out to be a broken leg just below the kneecap for which he will need surgery.

Centre-back Nathan Weaver also went off injured.

In the second half Peche Hill took control and looked more likely to score but the final ball was proving elusive.

Assistant manager for the day Benji Symes came up with the master stroke of bringing keeper Steve Thomson, on to the field of play and placing their remaining sub between the sticks.

‘Thomo’ gave them some impetus going forward and put in some crunching challenges. One led to him also needing a hospital visit... to discover he had broken his ankle.

Pass & Move were making good use of the long ball. One funny moment came when Hill’s Paul Bennett’s shot from 30 yards flew well over the bar only for keeper Toby Green to make a spectacular dive after it had gone.

With three minutes left Peche Hill levelled as midfielder Holden stabbed home a shot from close range

In extra time, the old legs were weary. Pass & Move were awarded a free kick outside the box which was beautifully sent into the far corner.

Peche Hill managed one final push and Jamie White equalised from close range – and penalties beckoned.

But with practically the last kick, a looping half volley from Holden dipped over the keeper and into the net.

Holden was mobbed and Peche Hill Select had a cup win they dedicated to Peche Hill legend Paul Balch.