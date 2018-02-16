Leaders back in action on home turf

Little Common Football Club will return to action tomorrow (Saturday) aiming to consolidate top spot.

After last weekend’s postponement away to Oakwood, the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders are set to entertain Midhurst & Easebourne.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “The boys are always confident in terms of how we play and what we want to do. If we can defend properly and convert our chances as and when they come, we’ll give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”

Common are seven points clear of second-placed Langney Wanderers having played an extra match and have won their last six games in all competitions.

Although Midhurst are in 12th place and were beaten 5-0 in September’s reverse fixture, they’ve won five and drawn one of their last six outings.

“They’ve certainly picked up and I’m not sure their league position represents where they’re at,” added Eldridge. “We can’t underestimate them, but we need to be looking to try to pick up the three points and continue the form we’re in.”

Louis Walker might be struggling with a groin strain, but Common otherwise expect to be at full strength. Kick-off is 3pm.

