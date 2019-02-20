League rivals to face each other in county semi-final

Two East Sussex Football League clubs are through to the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup semi-finals.

And one of them is certain to reach the final because Wadhurst United and The JC Tackleway will face each other in the last four after their respective quarter-final wins last weekend.

Action from the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup quarter-final between St Leonards Social II and Northiam 75 II

Wadhurst triumphed 6-3 after extra-time at home to Northbrook, while fellow Division One side Tackleway made the long trip to Hunston Community Club well worthwhile with a 4-1 victory.

A Kale Williams double, and a goal each from Toby Shaw and Toby Payne enabled Tackleway to get the better of West Sussex League opposition.

There was plenty of other cup action on Saturday and the two ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup semi-finals produced victories for Division Three sides over Division Two teams.

South Coast Athletico, who are second in Division Three, pulled off a splendid 4-1 win at home to Rock-a-Nore, who are fourth in Division Two.

Jack Bloomfield, Bradley Owens, Connor Easton and Ryan Fuller were on target for Athletico, while Reece Johnson struck for Rock-a-Nore.

And Victoria Baptists, who are third in Division Three, prevailed 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home to Battle Baptists II, who are unbeaten in Division Two. Adam How was Battle’s scorer.

In the Cooper’s Construction Challenge Cup, Division Four overcame Division Five in one semi-final and it was the other way around in the other.

Welcroft Park Rangers, who are third in Division Five, won 2-1 at home to a Parkfield side lying eighth in Division Four. Jamie Bundy’s double proved decisive.

Sovereign Saints II, who are third in Division Four, won 3-0 at home to Division Five leaders Little Common III. Chris Williams, Jordon Funnell and Philip Broom were the scorers.

Icklesham Casuals reached the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 3-0 win away to fellow Division One outfit Bexhill United II.

Icklesham will host Wadhurst in the last four for the right to play Rock-a-Nore or Bexhill Rovers in the final.

Three Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup quarter-finals were played and they all resulted in away wins.

The stand-out result was a tremendous 5-3 victory for Division Four team Northiam 75 II against Division Two leaders St Leonards Social II. A Joe Millar hat-trick and a Hayden Reed double brought about the surprise.

Northiam will visit bottom half Division Three outfit Hawkhurst United II in the semi-finals after the Hawks triumphed 3-1 against Division Two basement dwellers Robertsbridge United II.

Dominic Whittaker’s goal for the Bridge was eclipsed by a Daniel McGahan brace and one from Tyler Charles for the Hawks.

Sedlescombe Rangers II, who are third in Division Two, won 3-2 away to a Sandhurst side lying second-bottom of Division Three.

An Alex Sarkies brace and one from George Driver gave Sedlescombe the edge, despite the goals of Oliver Bryan-Kerr and Jamie Young for Sandhurst.

There was also league action in all six divisions and things are now even tighter at the top of the Premier Division.

Bexhill AAC have conceded their remaining fixtures, including last weekend’s meeting with Sidley United, so the leading three clubs are now level on points.

Battle Baptists lead the way by one goal on goal difference from second-placed Bexhill Town, with both teams having won 11 and lost two of their 13 league encounters. Third-placed Sidley are just behind, albeit having played an extra match.

Battle returned to action with a 4-2 win away to Rye Town. Glen Carrick and Dean Boyd netted twice each for Battle, who came out on top despite twice being pegged back from a goal ahead. George Ball and Tom Tilbury Coombs netted for Rye.

In-form Sedlescombe Rangers are now four points clear of Rye in fifth place on the back of a 7-1 victory at home to St Leonards Social.

Ryan Edwards, Philip Hatch and Harvey Monk struck twice each for Sedlescombe, whose other scorer was Kasey Smith.

Northiam 75 moved above Hawkhurst United into seventh place after beating them 5-3 away from home.

Goals from Stephen Housago (2), Scott Embery, Stuart Galbraith and Daniel Laidlaw earned Northiam a victory which all but ensures they will avoid relegation in their debut top flight season. Robert Guile, Casey Ham and Leon Fisher replied for Hawkhurst.

Punnetts Town went six points clear at the summit of Division One following a 3-0 success away to Hollington United II.

Tim Johnson, Patrick Johnson and Jack Divall were on target for Punnetts, who are now eight points ahead of third-placed Wadhurst having played four more matches.

Crowhurst strengthened their grip on fifth place with a 4-2 triumph away to Mountfield United. Gary Croft, Sam Burgess, Sean Lennard and Lewis Crowther netted for the Crows.

The JC Tackleway II kept alive their hopes of escaping the bottom two in Division Two with a 3-1 win at home to Wittersham.

Two Danyal Aldous goals and one from Aaron Lillycrop earned Tackleway a victory which moved them within six points of their opponents, albeit with only three matches remaining.

Bexhill Rovers went four points clear at the top of Division Three on the back of a 10-0 success at home to bottom-of-the-table Magham Down.

Robert Nunes and James Kelly plundered hat-tricks, Ashley Collins bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Mark Phillips and Luke Alais.

Rovers need six points from their remaining four games to be crowned champions, while Magham are the first team in the entire league to complete their league programme.

The two Division Four fixtures resulted in convincing home wins.

Fifth-placed Icklesham Casuals II triumphed 5-2 at home to Sedlescombe Rangers III via a Joe Maylam hat-trick and Sean Baker’s double. Gary Underhill and Edward Manford Keen retaliated.

Seventh-placed West Hill United won 6-2 at home to Ticehurst thanks to an Alex Southall hat-trick, Tyler Smith’s brace and one from Ethan Bilsby.

Ticehurst must win their one remaining game and hope that Sedlescombe lose theirs to stand any chance of finishing off the bottom.

AFC Hollington boosted their Division Five title quest with a 5-3 win away to Hampden Park II. Goals from Kelvin Lowes (2), Charlie Davies, Harley Millward and Rhys Warren moved Hollington within three points of leaders Little Common III having played a game less.

Herstmonceux II are now almost certain to avoid the wooden spoon after winning 3-2 away to fourth-placed Burwash. Artur Mendes (2) and Henry Richards scored for Ceux.

Matches are scheduled in all six divisions this coming Saturday, as well as seven more cup quarter-finals.