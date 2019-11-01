Little Common and Bexhill United both on the road this weekend

Little Common travel to an injury-hit Hassocks this Saturday as they look to break into the top half of the Premier Division table for the first time this season.

Their mixed form currently sees them reside in 13th place but last week’s victory at Loxwood gives them something to build on heading into a tricky set of fixtures.

Saturday’s opponents have been plagued by injuries so far this term which has left them in a lowly 18th place.

A win could see the Green Lane Boys move up as far as tenth, providing other results go their way.

Following their promotion to the league two years ago, this is just their second ever season in the Premier Division and Russell Eldridge’s side will be looking to consolidate their position, at the very least, once more after last year’s 16th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Bexhill United travel to unbeaten Southern Combination Division One league leaders Littlehampton Town in a top-of-the-table clash this Saturday.

The fourth-placed Pirates will face one of their toughest tests of the season as they make the journey to The Sportsfield where they face a side who are yet to lose a game in the league, dropping points on just one occasion, at fellow unbeaten outfit AFC Varndeanians.

Littlehampton are the division’s top scorers having rattled in 39 goals in just ten games.

They also boast a vastly superior defensive record with the Marigolds only conceding six league goals to date.

A win for Littlehampton could see them move eight points clear while Bexhill could move up to second if they come out on top, providing other results concerning Mile Oak and AFC Varndeanians go their way.