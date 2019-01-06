Little Common beaten 5-2 by Peacehaven & Telscombe as game ends 10-a-side

Little Common Football Club was left to rue a disastrous opening 20 minutes during a high scoring home defeat yesterday (Saturday).

The Commoners conceded three goals during that period en route to a 5-2 loss against Peacehaven & Telscombe in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

With other results going against them, Common are now fourth-from-bottom of the table and only two points above the bottom two.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge was forced into a number of changes, with Dan Ryan deputising in goal for the unwell Matt Cruttwell and the three dual signed Hastings United youngsters taking the place of Wes Tate, Sam Ellis and Liam Ward.

Common couldn’t have got off to a worse start, conceding after just two minutes when Ryan was unable to collect a cross from a corner and Brandon Kilula prodded home into an unguarded net.

Common came close to equalising a minute later when an Eldridge free kick around the wall was well gathered following a nasty bounce in front of the visiting goalkeeper.

Peacehaven extended their lead when Common failed to clear their lines on the edge of the area and an unlucky ricochet from Adam Smith’s clearance fell at the feet of Jake LeGrange, who tucked the ball past Ryan and into the corner of the net.

The third goal arrived when Ryan misjudged a delivery into the box and Sam Hart was well placed to bury his shot through a crowd of players.

The Commoners did show some fight as the half wore on and pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute when an Eldridge delivery into the box was met by the head of Lewis Parsons at the far post.

The deficit was reduced to just one goal five minutes later. An Eldridge free kick was flicked goalwards by Lewis Hole before coming off a Haven defender and nestling in the corner of the net.

Buoyed by their first half comeback, the Commoners began the second half positively without creating too many openings and their cause was helped further still when the visitors were reduced to 10 men after fifty minutes.

Peacehaven struck next, however, when a slip in the Common defence allowed Fergus Burton to run through and lob Ryan with a neat finish.

Common continued to huff and puff, and Hole should have made it 4-3 after a neat pull-back from Paul Feakins, but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Haven once again punished a Common mistake to add their fifth, with Hart picking up a misjudged goal kick before driving forward and striking home.

Common’s miserable afternoon was completed with the dismissal of Ryan Paul minutes from time for his second caution of the game.

Common: Ryan, Weeks, Feakins, Eldridge (Richardson), Parsons, Paul, Pool (Tewkesbury), Makwiramiti, Hole, Crone, Smith (Ellis).