Little Common boss claims draw with Newhaven is all part of the team learning

Little Common boss Russell Eldridgehas described this season as a learning curve for him. The Commoners are now unbeaten in three matches and they are growing as side.

Eldridge said: “It’s a learning curve for myself and this season we have set up differently in order to try and get results, every game is different and we’ve competed well in all our games.”

Little Common’s latest match was a 0-0 draw with fifth-placed Newhaven.

Eldridge said: “We were more than happy to come away with a point and a clean sheet from the weekend, it may not have been the prettiest performance but we know where we are as a group and have matured a lot this season.”

Eldridge was aware of the threat Newhaven’s quick counter-attack would create so instructed his team to defend deeper.

He added “We defended well both individually and collectively, keeping clean sheets gives you a chance in games.

“We had our moments in the first half and started the second half positively, they had opportunities but we stood firm.”

Little Common take on 14th-placed Lingfield on Saturday and will be hoping to come away from it with all three points, with Lingfield only having won four games all season.