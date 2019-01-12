Little Common boss: Form is a concern, but there’s a long way to go

Russell Eldridge admits he is concerned about Little Common Football Club’s league position, but stressed there is long way to go before the season’s end.

The Commoners have fallen to fourth-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, with a maximum of two teams to be relegated.

Eldridge, Common’s player-manager, said: “It is concerning, but there’s still a long way to go. We need to be that bit better and work that bit harder. We will have to keep on trying.”

See also: * Little Common beaten 5-2 in game which ends 10-a-side

* Little Common beaten by AFC Uckfield Town after late drama

* Bexhill United boss: I’m even more convinced we’ll be up there



The Commoners are two points above second-bottom Arundel with a game in hand and have played three fewer matches than the two teams immediately above them.

Common have picked up just one point from their last seven league games, however, and are winless in nine.

“It’s not good enough still,” continued Eldridge. “All the time we’re losing we can look for hard luck stories all we like; it’s about us putting in better performances and trying to get the three points.

“I can’t fault the effort of the group, but we need to find that bit of extra quality and concentration levels, and almost grind out results as opposed to hoping they come by chance.”

Last weekend’s results involving the sides around them went against Common, with Eastbourne United AFC, Arundel, Hassocks and Shoreham all winning.

“It’s not important what other people do,” added Eldridge. “Last week’s gone; what’s important is the next game, irrespective of what’s happened.

“We have to fully focus on ourselves and have that belief in ourselves, which I do. We have to show that, individually and collectively, to get the results that we want.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up, but you can see from the other results teams are capable of beating each other and maybe this week it will be us.”

Common’s next two matches are away to top seven opposition, starting with a long trip to Pagham today (Saturday).

“We want to play against the better teams and test ourselves,” said Eldridge. “It’s going to be tough, but we have to be up for the challenge.”

Liam Ward will be back from holiday and Matt Cruttwell from illness, but there will be no Lewis Parsons and Ryan Paul is suspended.