Little Common bounce back with league draw and Sussex Cup win

On target - Sam Ellis

They held high-flying Newhaven to a 1-1 draw in the SCFL premier last Saturday then won 3-1 at Worthing United in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

It comes amid an injury crisis at the club as they visit Peacehaven for another league test tomorrow.

Boss Russell Eldridge, who marked 10 years in the job at the Newhaven game, said: “It was important after the two defeats that we got something out of the Newhaven game.

“I wanted a good reaction from the group and I got one. We started really well and should have been three or four to the good at half-time but weren’t ruthless enough.

“We started the second half well but failed to extend our lead.

“Newhaven came back into the game and finished stronger. We were content with a point, but on another day we should have taken all three.

“Tuesday we travelled to Worthing with limited resources but the group turned in a professional performance to go through.”

Sam Ellis, Ollie Weeks and Jamie Bunn got the goals.

“Once we scored the opening goal this created more space and opportunities. I was happy for Ollie who scored his first goal for the club,” said Eldridge.