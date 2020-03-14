Little Common come from behind to beat Pagham

Little Common came from a goal behind to clinch a 4-1 victory over Pagham on Saturday.

Making their longest journey of the season, Common made four changes to their starting line up with Lewis Parsons, Ryan Paul and Jordan Harley all returning to the defence and Nick Richardson coming into the midfield.

Little Common celebrate earlier in the season

In a fairly even opening quarter both teams pushed for the go ahead goal with Jamie Crone seeing an effort saved by the home stopper before Sam Ellis saw a low drive saved following good work from Richardson. At the other end the hosts saw a free kick hit the outside of the post and another effort swept over the bar.

The break through came after 25 minutes when Common keeper Matt Cruttwell was beaten to a through ball near the byline and the resultant cross was headed into an empty net.

Common pushed for an instant response and a succession of corners were cleared to safety before Sam Cruttwell found the equaliser in the 34th minute with a delightful chip from the edge of the area after picking up a clearance from another corner.

The hosts saw another free kick drift wide of the post and the scores remained level at the interval. It was Pagham who enjoyed the brighter start to the second half without really testing Cruttwell in the Common goal.

Common saw an effort cleared off the line before taking the lead with fifteen minutes remaining, Sam Ellis was fouled on the edge of the box and Cruttwell stepped up to hit an unstoppable into the top corner of the net.

Two soon became three when two minutes later Crone extended the lead after being released into the area and firing a shot across the keeper into the far corner of the net.

Common were now firmly in control and Richardson saw an effort blocked on the line as Common pushed for a fourth. The fourth did arrive in the 83rd minute when Crone was played through and after drawing the keeper out wide he slotted the ball into the net.

Richardson saw another effort saved after bursting into the area and Russell Eldridge saw a free kick pushed over the bar from a tight angle. With no further goals the Commoners were able to complete a league double over their west sussex hosts.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley (Page), Paul, Ward (Miriam-Batchelor), Alexander, Parsons, Richardson, S Cruttwell (Eldridge), Hole, Crone, Ellis.