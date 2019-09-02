A disappointing performance saw Little Common crash out of the FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage with a 2-1 defeat to K Sports on Saturday.

The Commoners made one change from the team that defeated Lingfield midweek with Jamie Crone coming in to replace the unavailable Dan Tewkesbury.

In a game of relatively few goal scoring chances, neither keeper was really called into action in the opening quarter. Sports did fashion the first chance bringing a routine save from Matt Cruttwell whilst at the other end a Sam Cruttwell goal bound effort was deflected wide.

Common took the lead just before the interval when Crone was upended in the box and Cruttwell stroked home the resultant penalty. Ryan Paul almost doubled the lead on the stroke of half time but his header fell just the wrong side of the post.

Common began the second half on the front foot and Jordan Harley saw an effort saved following a good run into the box before a Sam Cruttwell effort was gathered by the keeper.

The equaliser arrived in the 69th minute when the Common defence failed to deal with a cross field ball and the Sports winger drove into the box before unleashing an effort beyond Cruttwell. Common pressed for a winner without really troubling the visiting keeper and were caught on the counter attack in the 80th minute after surrendering possession in the final third and allowing the Sports forward a free run towards goal who took full advantage to give the visitors the lead.

Common almost forced extra time at the death when Wes Tate latched onto Matt Cruttwell’s delivery into the area but the Sports keeper pushed his effort round the post.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley (Parsons), Weeks, Ward (Ellis), Paul, Eldridge, Tate, S.Cruttwell, Hole, Crone, Brister (Weatherby).