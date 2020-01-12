Little Common disappointing as they fall to Lingfield

Little Common produced a somewhat disappointing performance as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Lingfield on Saturday.

The Commoners named an unchanged starting eleven from that which had drawn 0-0 with Newhaven a week earlier but did welcome back Ryan Alexander and Ryan Paul to the substitutes bench following their one match suspension.

On a difficult surface it was the visitors who started the brighter of the two teams as they kicked with the wind in the first half. A succession of corners were comfortably dealt with by the Common defence before an effort from the edge of the Common area cleared the crossbar.

The Commoners grew into the match as the half progressed but rarely threatened the Lingfield goal as the two teams seemed to cancel each other out as the half drifted towards half time.

However, the visitors broke the deadlock five minutes before the internal when a swift break saw Stephen Hodge burst into the area and finish beyond Matt Cruttwell in the Common goal.

The Commoners began the second half in the ascendancy but were once again restricted to efforts on goal by the resolute Lingfield defence. James Hull saw an effort flash over the crossbar and Liam Ward hit an effort high and wide as it fell to him on the edge of the area.

The visitors continued to pose a threat on the break but were unable to fashion any chances of their own and went on to see out a 1-0 victory.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley (Miriam-Batchelor), Parsons, Ward, Eldridge, S.Cruttwell, Curran (Brister), Moynes (Alexander), Hole, Hull, Ellis.