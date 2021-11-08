Little Common mark player-manager's tenth anniversary in charge with draw

Little Common marked player-manager Russell Eldridge’s tenth anniversary in charge with a creditable 1-1 draw against third-placed Newhaven on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Little Common FC

Common were once again missing a whole host of players, but Matt Cruttwell, Lewis Parsons and James Miriaim-Batchelor all returned to the starting line-up.

Despite the first chance of the afternoon falling to the visitors, it was Common who went on to the boss the first half and they really could have been out of sight by half-time had it not been for the Newhaven keeper.

Common opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a Jamie Bunn throw was flicked on by Lewis Hole and Sam Ellis slammed the ball home from close range.

Common almost doubled their lead minutes later but Eldridge saw his free kick saved and Hole’s effort from the rebound hit the bar before a goal mouth scramble was cleared to safety.

Hole then saw a superb volley tipped onto the bar by the Newhaven stopper and Bunn also had an effort saved.

Common substitute Jack McLean was the next to almost double Common’s lead but his effort was cleared off the line.

Common began the second period as they finished the first with Ellis once again drawing a low save from Buss before an Eldridge corner was clawed to safety.

The visitors then began to get a foothold in the game and enjoyed longer spells of possession, using their wide players to great effect.

Common defended resolutely and restricted Newhaven to deliveries into the box but the break through arrived 15 minutes from time when a quick break led to a penalty which was dispatched to Cruttwell’s right.

Neither keeper was tested in final minutes and the match ended 1-1.