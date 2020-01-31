Little Common 'need to focus' after quiet week

Little Common player manager Russell Eldridge has said his side ‘need to focus’ and take care of themselves following a quiet week.

Commoners have not played since their 1-0 defeat to Lingfield on January 11 but hope to be back in action at the Princes Park Oval on Saturday.

Eldridge said: “It’s been a quiet week with no game but we’ve kept ourselves ticking over and trained well in preparation for this weekend.

“There are other teams in a similar position but we just need to focus and take care of ourselves – as long as we do that we will be okay.”

February is a busy month for Little Common and Eldridge knows the importance of upcoming games.

He said: “We realise that this month is important with seven games and 21 points to play for, this will go a long way towards determining how we end the season.

“The break in games can be viewed in two ways – one of which should mean we are fresh and raring to go as we’ve had time to rest but on the other hand some will view that we might not have the match sharpness.

“I will ensure the group are prepared well for the coming fixtures and want to pick up some points to get us back on track.”