Little Common pleased to 'bounce back' after RUR Cup win

Little Common travel to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday after a 4-2 midweek cup win and will be looking to add to their points tally against a team they took four points off of last season.

The Green Lane Boys disposed of Hailsham Town in the Sussex RUR Cup on Wednesday night .

A Jamie Crone double put the home side two goals in front after just 17 minutes but Harry Hughes pegged a goal back for the Stringers just past the hour mark.

Little Common extended their advantage just ten minutes later when Crone completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute and, despite Sammy Townsend giving the visitors faint hope of a comeback after adding Hailsham’s second, it wasn’t to be as Little Common’s record goalscorer Lewis Hole fired in their fourth.

Reflecting on another busy week manager Russell Eldridge commented: “Individually and collectively, we weren’t happy with the performance or the result last Saturday. As a group we have expectations and standards that we need to meet and we got nowhere near them. We can’t change what happened but know we have to perform every week to get a result.

"It was good to bounce back with a win on Wednesday. First half we controlled the game, second half we showed less intent, and got punished, but managed to score at the right times. It's nice to progress in the cups.”

12th-placed Little Common face a tough trip this Saturday (September 21) as they travel to Crawley Down Gatwick. Currently sitting in fifth, the Anvils are unbeaten in their last two league games, although Little Common will feel confident after taking four points from the sides' two meetings last season; a 3-3 draw, and 1-0 win.

The match kicks-off at the Haven Sportsfield at 3pm.

