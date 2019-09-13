Little Common prepare for first ever competitive fixture with Alfold

Little Common return to league action tomorrow when Alfold will be the visitors to the Oval for the first ever competitive fixture between the two clubs.

Common go into the match on the back of two positive performances and manager Russell Eldridge is looking to extend his sides three game unbeaten league run.

“Individually and collectively we can be proud of our FA Cup run, it’s been great for the club and on Saturday we competed well and put in a brae performance. Although we came up short we certainly didn’t make it easy for them and they had to work extremely hard for the win.

"Returning to the league on Tuesday and it was important to try and get some points on the board, it was a resolute and hardworking performance where individually and collectively we defended well and looked dangerous on the break, creating some good chances in the second half.

"We are now unbeaten in three league games and are determined as a group to continue as we want to pick up as many points as possible, we know what we must do in order to achieve this.

"The whole group have been excellent thus far and we are showing the right qualities to achieve positive results.”

