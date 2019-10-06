Little Common produce brilliant second half to beat Saltdean United

Little Common produced a splendid second half comeback to clinch a much-needed and well-deserved 2-1 victory against Saltdean United on Saturday.

The Commoners were missing Jordan Harley and Paul Feakins but did welcome back the talismanic Sam Cruttwell to their midfield as he returned from injury.

The Commoners started the brighter of the two teams and kept the ball well for long spells but it was the home side who created the first opportunity of the match forcing Matt Cruttwell to save with his feet after a smart move down the left hand side.

Common responded with two opportunities of their own, first Sam Cruttwell saw a low drive whistle past the post before Sam Ellis forced the home keeper into a good save down to his right.

Moments later Lewis Hole saw his goal bound effort saved when the goal keeper looked wrong footed after a spell of pin ball in the home area.

It was the hosts who broke the deadlock somewhat against the run of play in the 37th minute when a through ball released James Walters and he lobbed the ball over the advancing Cruttwell in the Common goal. United almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half time but Alex Laing’s effort from the edge of the area was pushed onto the post by Cruttwell.

Common dominated the opening exchanges of the second period as they went in search of an equaliser and Ellis saw an effort clear the crossbar before Hole was unable to steer a header goal wards. The equaliser did arrive in the 60th minute when good work from Ryan Paul down the right hand side saw the ball land at the feet of Cruttwell on the edge of the area and his thunderous effort left the home stopper with no chance.

United continued to pose a threat on the counter but it was Common who created the better chances as the match entered the final stages.

A driving run from Ollie Weeks ended with an effort which just cleared the crossbar before Paul saw an effort in the area blocked by a United defender. With three minutes remaining Common grabbed the all important winner when Wes Tate disposed a United defender before advancing towards goals and exquisitely chipping the advancing keeper to clinch a vital three points.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Paul, Weeks, Ward, Parsons, Alexander (Eldridge), Tate (Saville), S.Cruttwell, Hole, Crone (Brister), Ellis.