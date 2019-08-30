Little Common's FA Cup heroes turn their attention to the Vase

Little Common Football Club will turn its attention to the FA Vase this weekend when K Sports of the Southern Counties East Football League will be the visitors to the Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Commoners have enjoyed a splendid week having progressed in the FA Cup last weekend and then picking up three league points against Lingfield on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after Tuesday’s victory, manager Russell Eldridge said: “The group have performed admirably over the last week and we are now unbeaten in three and are starting to find some consistency in our performances.

“We have got the basics right and worked extremely hard both in and out of possession.

“Keeping a clean sheet on Tuesday was very pleasing.

“This weekend will be a tough game as teams from the Southern Counties league are always strong opponents but we have to build on the positives of previous games and use the advantage of being at home.”

Common have been drawn at home to Hendon in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup, a match that will take place at the Oval on Saturday September 7.

On Tuesday night, Little Common face a trip to Hailsham Town in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Ruthless Sidley United hit the front of the Mid Sussex Football League Championship Division as they crushed Mile Oak Reserves 9-0 on Saturday. They will look to follow up their big win at home to Hurstpierpoint this Saturday.

Bexhill United picked up an impressive point against SCFL Division 1 favourites AFC Varndeanians. They face Littlehampton United away in the FA Vase on Sunday night (7.45pm kick off).

