Little Common set for double bill of festive derby action

Little Common Football Club is gearing up for a double dose of festive derby action over the coming week.

The Commoners are scheduled to face landlords Eastbourne United AFC at The Oval tonight (Friday, kick-off 7.45pm) before hosting Langney Wanderers on Boxing Day (kick-off 11am) in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s an important week. Every game is an important game of football. We’ll take each game on its own merit and we’ll be looking to try to get a positive result.”

See also: * Little Common boss backs team to bounce back from ‘really poor performance’

* Little Common slump to heavy Loxwood defeat

* Little Common lose out to Horsham YMCA in eight-goal thriller



First up, weather permitting, is a meeting with a United side which is nine points adrift at the foot of the table and has this week appointed a new manager in Arron Hopkinson.

“I think the most important thing is we focus on ourselves,” continued Eldridge, whose team won 4-0 in its home fixture against United during the opening week of the season.

“Eastbourne have had a change of manager, but to us it’s irrelevant what other teams do; it’s about us and we’ll continue to focus on ourselves. Making sure we’re prepared, and get back to showing the attitude and desire to try to get the points.”

After tonight, Common will turn their attention to renewing rivalries with a Langney side which they pipped to the Division One title last season.

Common are currently 16th in the table - two places and one point behind Langney, who are now managed by one-time Bexhill United boss Kenny McCreadie, with three games in hand.

“With Kenny in charge you know what teams he’s going to produce,” Eldridge went on. “They’ll be hard-working, show lots of endeavour and I’m sure it will be a good battle. I have every confidence we’ll be prepared and look after ourselves in the right way.”

Ryan Paul is suspended for the next game, but Common have signed young midfielder/full-back Panashe Makwiramiti on a dual registration arrangement with Hastings United.

“We’re looking forward to having him involved,” added Eldridge. “He’ll bring energy and legs into the team, and if he can be anything like James (Pool) has been for us, we’ll be very lucky to have him.”

Little Common Football Club’s festive fixtures: tonight (Friday) Eastbourne United AFC (a) 7.45pm, Boxing Day Langney Wanderers (h) 11am, December 29 AFC Uckfield Town (a) 3pm.