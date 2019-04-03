Little Common slide into relegation zone after rivals win

Action from Little Common's 3-0 defeat away to Loxwood on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards
Action from Little Common's 3-0 defeat away to Loxwood on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

Little Common Football Club has fallen into the relegation zone with four matches of the season remaining.

The Commoners dropped to second-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division after Eastbourne United AFC went above them last night (Tuesday).

United won 2-1 at home to Peacehaven & Telscombe in their game in hand after scoring a precious late winning goal.

See also: * Little Common just above drop zone after fifth straight loss
* Two big decisions go against Little Common in home defeat
* Bexhill United beat strong opposition to stay in touch with top two
* Your chance to play in Hastings United versus Manchester United legends match

Common are now a point below United - who occupy the final safe spot of third-from-bottom - and fourth-from-bottom Arundel, but have a better goal difference than both.

The Commoners have lost their last five matches, but on paper they have a more favourable run-in than their rivals, with none of the top seven to play.

Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom six (played-points): 15 Langney Wanderers 34-34 (-27 goal difference), 16 Loxwood 34-30 (-27), 17 Arundel 34-24 (-45), 18 Eastbourne United AFC 34-24 (-46), 19 LITTLE COMMON 34-23 (-38), 20 Shoreham 34-21 (-50).

Remaining fixtures - Little Common: April 6 Pagham (h), April 20 AFC Uckfield Town (h), April 22 Langney Wanderers (a), April 27 Crawley Down Gatwick (h).

Arundel: April 6 Newhaven (h), April 20 Chichester City (h), April 23 East Preston (a), April 27 Broadbridge Heath (h).

Eastbourne United: April 6 Broadbridge Heath (a), April 20 Newhaven (a), April 22 Eastbourne Town (h), April 27 Pagham (a).

Shoreham: April 6 AFC Uckfield Town (a), April 20 Hassocks (a), April 22 Saltdean United (h), April 27 Newhaven (a).