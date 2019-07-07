Liverpool and England ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain geared up for pre-season return with a little help from Sussex footballer

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured he returned for pre-season in the best possible shape after calling on the help of a Sussex footballer.

Personal trainer and Worthing player Alex Parsons put the England international through his paces while he enjoyed his summer break in Los Angeles.

Semi-professional Parsons, 26, started his career at Bournemouth, making one appearance before dropping down the divisions where he has featured for Sussex sides Whitehawk, Bognor and current club Worthing.

But alongside football, the former Cherries man trained to become a personal trainer and can now count a Premier League star among his list of clients.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent the best part of a year on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury in Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma in April 2018.

But he returned from injury in the late stages of last season and was an unused substitute in the Reds' Champions League final triumph over Premier League rivals Tottenham.

And the hope is his workouts with Parsons in LA will have kept him in top condition having returned for pre-season at Liverpool on Saturday.

