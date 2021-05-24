Man in the middle needed by Hastings footballers

Hastings 1066 Walking FC

Hastings 1066 Walking FC train with matches twice a week in what they call ‘The Cage of Dreams’ in Alexandra Park.

And while there are official referees in the tournaments the club play in, they do not have a man with a whistle for club nights.

Club chairman Phil Aspinall said: “ It’s a long shot but there might be someone out there, possibly a retired ref, who might like to join us and keep a watchful eye on our proceedings.”

At present, players not on the pitch help run the matches but the club feel a full time referee would do a much better job.

Aspinall added: “There are a few rules to be learned for a walking football ref, but otherwise it’s just a game of football like any other.

“Because our players are of a certain age, it would suit an older person – man or woman.

“But there’s nothing to say it can’t be a younger person to take control.”

The club train in the multi-use games area on Monday evenings at 6pm and Saturdays at 10am.

Between 18 and 24 players, of all abilities, attend.

The position would not be paid but there are rewards of free hot or cold drinks in the park afterwards.

A whistle and red, yellow and blue cards would be provided.