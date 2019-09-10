Manchester United Legends in action against Hastings United Legends - picture special

The Manchester United team wore the Club’s famous red shirt and their line-up included former stars Russell Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Arthur Albiston, Frank Stapelton, Chris Casper, Keith Gillespie, David May and guest player the former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie. Photographer Scott White was at the game and here are his pictures.

Action from Manchester United Legends at Hastings United freelance Buy a Photo

Hastings United's Stuart Myall freelance Buy a Photo

The Hastings United Legends jpimedia Buy a Photo

Action from Manchester United Legends at Hastings United freelance Buy a Photo

View more