More than 100 teams contest Little Common tournament

Little Common Football Club held its annual six-a-side tournament over two days at the weekend.

More than 100 teams from across Sussex and Kent competed in the under-9 to under-14 age groups.

The Little Common Football Club under-10s team with its trophies

Despite the somewhat windy conditions on Saturday, another successful weekend was enjoyed by all participants.

The host club tasted some success, with the under-10 and under-14 teams winning their respective cup competitions, and the under-9s coming runners-up in the shield.

Roll of honour, under-9s: Cup - winners Eastbourne Borough, runners-up Peacehaven & Telscombe; Shield - winners SC Pass & Move, r/up Little Common.

Under-10s: Cup - winners Little Common, r/up Sovereign Saints; Shield - winners SC Pass & Move, r/up Chailey & Newick.

Under-11s: Cup - winners SC Pass & Move Green, r/up SC Pass & Move Black; Shield - winners Sovereign Saints, r/up Eastbourne Town.

Under-12s: Cup - winners Tunbridge Wells, r/up Hastings United; Shield - winners Eastbourne United, r/up Eastbourne Town.

Under-13s: Cup - winners Hastings United Blue, r/up SC Pass & Move Black; Shield - winners Hastings United White, r/up SC Pass & Move Green.

Under-14s: Cup - winners Little Common, r/up Westfield; Shield - winners Seaside Rangers, r/up Crowhurst.

The club wishes to thank all the volunteers who helped with the running of the event and the referees who gave up their time to officiate. The tournament was once again sponsored by Priceless Tools.