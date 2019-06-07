New Bexhill United chairman praises ‘excellent’ predecessor

The new Bexhill United Football Club chairman has hailed his predecessor as ‘an excellent leader’.

Graham Cox was unanimously voted in as chairman at the Pirates’ annual general meeting on Wednesday night to replace Bill Harrison, who stepped down after six years in the role.

Harrison is now vice-chairman, effectively swapping roles with Cox.

Cox wrote on Twitter: “Bill Harrison has been an excellent leader at the club over the last six years, and it has been a pleasure working with and learning from him.

“A new era begins in which I hope to continue to grow the club on all fronts.

“The most amazing people volunteer at Bexhill, as I’m sure they do at other clubs. I’m proud to be part of this group, who I know sacrifice an incredible amount of time and put in such effort to ensure football is enjoyed at all age groups.”

Bexhill finished fourth in Southern Combination League Division One during the 2018/19 season, matching their highest placing since 1993/94.