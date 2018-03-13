New boy hits hat-trick as Westies go third

Kevaughn Ward opened his Westfield Football Club goal account in style with a hat-trick to see off bottom-of-the-table opposition.

The recently-signed forward netted twice in the first half and once more in the second period as Westfield won 4-2 away to Ferring in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two.

Westfield joint manager Jack Stapley said: “He looked a real livewire really. He’s probably at his best when he’s got space in behind and they gave him that space. It was a good way to get himself off the mark.”

Ferring had lost 15-0 to Rustington in their previous outing, but this was far from a walkover and Westfield joint manager Jack Stapley said they certainly weren’t the worst team his side has faced

On a boggy pitch where it was difficult for players to keep their footing, Westfield fell behind in the opening minute. Westfield were caught out by a long ball and although goalkeeper Gavin Bourne saved the first effort, he then brought down a Ferring forward and Zac Ricketts smashed the resulting penalty straight down the middle.

The goal seemed to wake Westfield up a bit and they got going after that. Ward, Josh Carey and Terry Payne kept Ferring’s back line very busy, and reaped the rewards.

Westfield equalised when a long ball forward was turned round the corner by Carey and Ward beat his man before finishing really well into the far corner of the net.

The visitors went on to take the lead through a wonder goal from Carey, who rolled his man well before unleashing a 20-yard thunderbolt which bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and then back up into the roof of the net.

Scott Ramsay then struck the crossbar with a free kick from the halfway line and although Carey turned home the rebound, he was flagged offside.

Ward made it 3-1 at half time with a similar goal to his first, battling away well before picking out the far corner of the net.

Westfield wanted to get the ball down more in the second period and some nice football led to their fourth goal. The move ended with Aaron Cochrane playing the ball over the top for Ward to finish neatly, dummying the goalkeeper and rolling into the net.

The visitors maybe relaxed too much after that and went back to going long, as well as becoming a bit slack at the back.

Ferring grew in confidence and fashioned some openings which they might have made more of, but they did grab a consolation when Westfield failed to clear and Brad Stevens finished well from 12 yards.

Dom McGurk battled well out of position at left-back, Jacob Shelton did well after coming on and it was good to see Cochrane get 90 minutes under his belt.

Westfield: Bourne; Stapley, Adams, Ramsay (Dobinson), McGurk; Cochrane, J. Ward, McMinigal; Payne (Shelton), K. Ward, Carey (Stoyanov).

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)